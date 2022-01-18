Oscar Isaac Transforms into the Sleepless Moon Knight in First Trailer for Marvel's New Series

Hello, and welcome to staying awake... and setting your calendars for March 30, when the latest Marvel Studios series, Moon Knight, hits Disney+.

The first official trailer for the hotly anticipated new series was released on Monday night, starring Oscar Isaac as Marvel's mysterious new superhero.

The clip introduces Steven Grant (Isaac), a museum gift shop employee plagued with blackouts and strange memories. He says has "a sleeping disorder" and "can't tell the difference between waking life and dreams."

One night in the museum, he discovers a hidden key and old flip phone that's ringing. "Oh my god, you're alive!" the woman on the other end of the phone shouts. "What's wrong with you, Marc?"

Marc, it seems, is Marc Spector, a mercenary. According to Marvel's description, "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. "

"There's chaos in you," notes the show's mysterious villain, rumored to be Dr. Arthur Harrow and played by Ethan Hawke.

"Embrace the chaos," he adds.

The trailer premiered during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup Monday, featuring a showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Also on Monday night, Marvel Studios' official Twitter account unveiled the first poster image for the series, showing details from Moon Knight's costume and weapon of choice (resembling a crescent moon).

The series is set to follow Spector as he becomes the embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

"Struggling with multiple personalities and amoral inclinations, Marc Spector fights on against all odds as the cloaked avenger Moon Knight," Marvel previously said in a description of the series.

Moon Knight also stars French actor Gaspard Ulliel and Palestinian-Egyptian actress May Calamawy.

Moon Knight is the latest MCU series at Disney+ set in the MCU, following WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Armor Wars are also in the works.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.