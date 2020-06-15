Oscar Isaac is set to star in the next film from director Ben Stiller, a thriller called “London” for Lionsgate, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump,” “Munich,” “A Star Is Born”) is adapting the screenplay for “London” based on a new short story from Norwegian crime author Jo Nesbø, though no plot details are immediately available.

Isaac was most recently seen in the final “Star Wars” movie “The Rise of Skywalker,” and he’ll next be seen in the sci-fi epic “Dune” for Warner Bros. He was also shooting Paul Schrader’s next movie “The Card Counter” before production was shut down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Patricia Arquette to Star in Apple TV+ Drama 'Severance' Opposite Adam Scott

Stiller is hot off directing the miniseries “Escape at Dannemora,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He’s also at work on the Apple TV+ series “Severance” that also features “Dannemora” star Patricia Arquette. Stiller’s last feature film was “Zoolander 2” in 2016.

Roth most recently wrote “Dune” with Isaac and also adapted David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Martin Scorsese.

Nesbø is known for his novels featuring the inspector character Harry Hole, and one of his books was adapted into the 2011 film “Headhunters.”

Stiller is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and WME. Isaac is represented by Inspire Entertainment and WME.

Deadline first reported the news of the project.

Read original story Oscar Isaac to Star in Thriller ‘London’ From Director Ben Stiller at Lionsgate At TheWrap