Oscar De La Hoya's comeback fight against a top boxer could get dark in a hurry

Greg Maddux has a pretty good argument as the greatest pitcher in baseball history. The right-hander from Las Vegas retired following the 2008 season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and is now a volunteer pitching coach at UNLV.

Imagine that Maddux announced he is making a comeback, and doing it in the middle of the pennant race. And further, imagine he disparaged the hitters of today as not as good as the ones of his era.

And then it was announced that his first start would be against the Los Angeles Angels and center fielder Mike Trout.

That’s kind of where Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya finds himself today, after telling ESPN’s Steve Kim that he plans to end his retirement and fight “any top guy out there,” at either 154 or 160 pounds.

That group would include one Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to Yahoo Sports and the biggest star in his Golden Boy Promotions stable.

In July, he discussed a potential comeback on Chris Mannix’s Sports Illustrated podcast. Asked about fighting Alvarez, De La Hoya was coy, but he notably did not rule it out.

It’s also worth noting that the two aren’t on good terms and rarely talk.

“I don’t know,” De La Hoya told Mannix, while laughing, about fighting Alvarez. “Canelo’s an amazing fighter. He’s the best, he’s a pound-for-pound champ. He hits like a mule. I don’t know. You’re throwing me in the fire here, but that’s a challenge that ... I never backed down from anybody, but we'll have to wait and see.”

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez said he doesn’t believe De La Hoya would fight Alvarez, and said he wouldn’t recommend it. But he noted that De La Hoya was answering a question honestly, saying he’d never ducked anyone in his legendary career.

Gomez, who was De La Hoya’s childhood friend and has been with him through the Olympic run and his epic pro career, isn’t in favor of De La Hoya fighting.

“You know how these guys are; their competitive fire never goes out,” Gomez said. “Playing golf doesn’t do it for him. It’s no different than why [Mike] Tyson wants to fight, why Roy Jones wants to fight. If you asked Sugar Ray Leonard, he’d probably tell you there are guys out there he thinks he can beat.

“I don’t want to see Oscar fight. He doesn’t need that. But he’s a grown man.”

De La Hoya has battled drug and alcohol addiction issues since retiring and twice checked himself into rehabilitation on weeks that Alvarez was preparing to fight.

De La Hoya was one of the best fighters of his time, but by the time 2008 rolled around, he was clearly shot. He won an uninspired victory over Steve Forbes, who had moved way up to face him, and then was brutally hammered by Manny Pacquiao in what until this point had been his final bout.

De La Hoya possesses one undeniable trait: Great courage. He fought all the best of his era, even when the odds were against him.

Oscar De La Hoya last stepped in the ring in 2008. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

He fought seven men who are already in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, amassing a 5-4 record against them. He had wins over Julio Cesar Chavez (twice), Pernell Whitaker, Arturo Gatti and Hector Camacho and lost to Shane Mosley (twice), Felix Trinidad and Bernard Hopkins.

He lost a ballyhooed 2007 fight to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and that 2008 fight to Pacquiao. Both of them are surefire Hall of Famers. So if we include them, De La Hoya fought nine Hall of Famers and went 5-6 against them during a stellar pro career in which he was 39-6.

He can always say his only losses are to Hall of Fame fighters. That is a huge accomplishment, but no one with any credibility ever said De La Hoya wasn’t a great fighter.

He wasn’t a great fighter at the end, though. It’s important as we consider this comeback to remind the last we saw of him in the ring: Slump-shouldered on his stool after the eighth round, welts growing all over his face, with trainer Nacho Beristain dabbing at him with a damp sponge while asking him if it were OK to stop the fight.

