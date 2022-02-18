OSC announces Mediation Program roster

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the new roster of mediators serving in the Enforcement Branch's Mediation Program.

The Mediation Program provides respondents who are represented by counsel and enforcement staff involved in OSC enforcement proceedings with an option to seek a resolution through an independent third-party mediator. The program aims to resolve outstanding enforcement matters in a timely, efficient and cost-effective way.

The mediation roster includes individuals with general knowledge of securities law and capital markets; securities regulatory enforcement experience as litigation counsel, adjudicator, mediator or judge; and mediation experience.

The new roster includes:

Thomas Allen

Philip Anisman

Nigel Campbell

Joel Wiesenfeld

Additional information about the Mediation Program can be found on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

