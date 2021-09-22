OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2021–2023 term.

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms. .

Effective October 1st, 2021, the MSAC members are:

Alex Perel Scotia Capital Bryan Blake MATCHNow Cindy Petlock Independent Dan Kessous Nasdaq Canada Daniel Schlaepfer Select Vantage Canada David Hecht TD Securities Irina Issakova TD Asset Management Jeff Varey RBC Capital Markets John Christofilos AGF Investments Katya Malinova McMaster University Kelly Reynolds Hillsdale Investment Management Mike Barclay Morgan Stanley Canada Richard Carleton Canadian Securities Exchange Rizwan Awan TMX Group Robert Gouley OMERS Capital Markets Stephen Bain London Stock Exchange Group

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

