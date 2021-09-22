OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2021–2023 term.
Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.
The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms. .
Effective October 1st, 2021, the MSAC members are:
Alex Perel
Scotia Capital
Bryan Blake
MATCHNow
Cindy Petlock
Independent
Dan Kessous
Nasdaq Canada
Daniel Schlaepfer
Select Vantage Canada
David Hecht
TD Securities
Irina Issakova
TD Asset Management
Jeff Varey
RBC Capital Markets
John Christofilos
AGF Investments
Katya Malinova
McMaster University
Kelly Reynolds
Hillsdale Investment Management
Mike Barclay
Morgan Stanley Canada
Richard Carleton
Canadian Securities Exchange
Rizwan Awan
TMX Group
Robert Gouley
OMERS Capital Markets
Stephen Bain
London Stock Exchange Group
