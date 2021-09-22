OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2021–2023 term.

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms. .

Effective October 1st, 2021, the MSAC members are:

Alex Perel

Scotia Capital

Bryan Blake

MATCHNow

Cindy Petlock

Independent

Dan Kessous

Nasdaq Canada

Daniel Schlaepfer

Select Vantage Canada

David Hecht

TD Securities

Irina Issakova

TD Asset Management

Jeff Varey

RBC Capital Markets

John Christofilos

AGF Investments

Katya Malinova

McMaster University

Kelly Reynolds

Hillsdale Investment Management

Mike Barclay

Morgan Stanley Canada

Richard Carleton

Canadian Securities Exchange

Rizwan Awan

TMX Group

Robert Gouley

OMERS Capital Markets

Stephen Bain

London Stock Exchange Group

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c4589.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories