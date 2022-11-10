Orthopedic Market is Projected to Reach US$ 49.52 Billion in 2028

Orthopedic Market is expected to reach US$ 49.52 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Orthopedic Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the orthopedic market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The demand for orthopedic has increased significantly, mainly due to the rise in the geriatric population, which increases the risk of osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis.

  • Technological innovations in orthopedic implants, and other musculoskeletal disorders.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Orthopedic Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Product Type (Accessories [Braces, Consumables, Others], Surgical Devices [Drill Guide, Guide Tubes, Implant Holder, Custom Clamps, Distracters, Screw Drivers, Others).

  • By Application Type (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices, Dental Orthopedic Devices, Sports Injuries, Extremities and Trauma (SET) Orthopedic Devices).

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Orthopedic Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type 

The market has been classified into hip orthopedic devices, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices, sports injuries, extremities, and trauma orthopedic devices. The knee orthopedic devices segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the rising volume of knee surgeries, which proliferates segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the review period. This is mainly ascribed to the increasing target patient population due to aging along with rising car accidents are propelling the number of orthopedic surgeries in the region. The high prevalence of orthopedic conditions along with the adoption of advanced treatment procedures is projected to augment market growth in the U.S., further bolstering regional growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Orthopedic Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • AGIS Network Inc. (US)

  • Amedica Corp. (US)

  • Arthrex Inc. (US)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

  • Johnson & Johnson (US)

  • Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

  • Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

  • Stryker Corporation (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Orthopedic Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

