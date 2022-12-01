Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Global Market Report 2022: Sports and Road-Related Injuries Bolster Sector
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that offer appropriate alignment, positional correction, supporting the muscles, stabilizing and protecting several parts of the body, which include joints, bones, and muscles. These devices are mainly prescribed by orthopedics and orthotists to the patients who suffered from major injuries and are used in prophylaxis of these damages.
Products in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market also aid in alleviation of joint pains, especially in sporting injuries as well as in chronic orthopedic conditions such as arthritis. The primary function of the products in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market is to stabilize and correct the joint abnormalities. Orthopedic braces and support devices are used by patients immediately after the injury and are suggested to be worn throughout the course of hospitalization, and also during the rehabilitation.
Market Dynamics
Increase in the geriatric population living with various chronic or acute orthopedic conditions is one of the most important drivers of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market.
Furthermore, rising instances of musculoskeletal disorders is also contributing to growth of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market over the forecast period.
Moreover, rising instances of sports injuries as well as increasing number of roadside accidents are also driving the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market growth. For instance, as per the data published in 2017, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a branch of the government of India, there were over 36 road accidents reported per one lakh of population.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
177
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$7399.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$12232.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Type:
Orthopedic Braces and Supports
Upper Extremity Braces and Support
Low Extremity Braces and Support
Casting Supplies & Equipment
Splinting Supplies & Equipment
Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Distribution Channel:
Orthopedic Clinics
Hospitals
OTC
E-Commerce
Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Region/Country
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Company Profiles
3M
Ossur Corporate
BSN medical GmbH
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
DJO Global
Orfit Industries N.V.
Spencer Italia S.r.l.
Prime Medical, Inc.
Breg, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
