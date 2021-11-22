OrthoPediatrics to Participate in the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the release of a fireside chat webcast in connection with the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat includes participation by Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. OrthoPediatrics will be participating in 1x1 investor meetings on December 1, 2021. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com, till December 2, 2021.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

Matt Bacso, CFA

Gilmartin Group

Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com



