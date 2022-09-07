Orthokeratology Market Expanding at an Impressive CAGR of 7.3%, Valued at US$ 88.7 Mn over the period of 2022 to 2028 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is expected to bring in a big revenue share in the worldwide orthokeratology market by 2028, attributed to the high occurrence of short-sightedness among the population

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthokeratology market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 88.7 Mn in 2028, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Climbing up from a value of US$ 58.1 Mn in 2022, the orthokeratology market is driven by the eradication of contact lens-related vision problems. Growing awareness about orthokeratology along with a high success rate of orthokeratology lenses in the past few years are likely to further augment the market expansion of orthokeratology over the projected period.

Orthokeratology is used to treat myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. It is a non-invasive procedure and functions on the basis of corneal treatment. By wearing the orthokeratology lenses for six to eight hours at night while sleeping, patients can reshape their cornea to stimulate clear vision during daytime. The rising incidences of myopia coupled with the various advantages of orthokeratology lenses over conventional contact lenses will strengthen the future prospects of the orthokeratology market in the upcoming years.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3142

Additionally, high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetic retinopathy is expected to positively influence the market prospects. Developments such as the emergence of ingenious orthokeratology products and of implantable intraocular lenses will bolster the future possibilities for the orthokeratology market.

Though the orthokeratology market looks forward to an overall healthy future market prospects, it is not without its share of restraints. High initial cost of orthokeratology lenses, increasing cases of corneal infection in pediatric patients, less market penetration of the product along with a lack of skilled professional are factors that may subdue the growth of the orthokeratology market over the forecast period.

“High incidences of myopia and better benefits of Ortho-K lens as compared to the conventional ones are likely to boost the sales of orthokeratology in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • High initial costs of the lenses may hinder market growth.

  • The U.S to account for a major share of market revenue by 2028.

  • The orthokeratology market in China will record a high CAGR over the forecast period.

  • By indication, the myopia segment will continue to be a major market driver.

  • On the basis of distribution channels, optometry clinics will register the highest demand.

Competitive Landscape 

The Cooper Companies Inc., Euclid Systems Corporation, Menicon Co., Ltd., GP Specialists, Inc., TruForm Optics, Inc., Art Optical Contact Lens, Inc., MiracLens L.L.C., and Contex, Inc, among others, are some of the major players in the orthokeratology market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focused on establishing stronghold in China and Japan. Mergers and collaborations are certain tactics that these businesses employ to retain a competitive advantage.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-3142

More Insights into the Orthokeratology Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global orthokeratology market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on indication (myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia, astigmatism), distribution channel (hospitals, optometry clinics, ophthalmology clinics), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the orthokeratology market in the United States is expected to undergo significant growth over the forecast period. The region is predicted to acquire a major chunk of the global market share by 2028. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed and established healthcare sector. Favorable government initiatives in the healthcare sector also support this market growth.

In China, the orthokeratology market is projected to exhibit a high CAGR over the forecast period. The region is expected to offer multiple lucrative opportunities to the orthokeratology market. Prolonged usage of electronic devices such as laptop, smartphones, tablets, etc., has led to high rates of chronic eye damage. With high prevalence of myopia and hyperopia, the target market in China is expected to grow at a rapid rate.

Based on segmentation, by indication, the myopia segment will likely create substantial market opportunities while, in terms of distribution channels, optometry clinics will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3142

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Market Overview

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

  1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Economic Outlook

  3.1. Global Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country, 2016-2021

  3.2. Global Healthcare Market Outlook

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Healthcare Domain

Pharmacy Refrigerators Market : The global pharmacy refrigerators market is estimated to be valued US$ 552.3 million in 2022, rising to US$ 1,027 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.

Vascular prostheses market : The vascular prostheses are the permanently implanted devices used in the treatment of patients suffering from vascular pathologies such as arterial occlusive disease. This is used to replace the diseased blood vessel to restore vital blood supply to the affected organ.

complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) treatment market : The complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) is a group of rare kidney disorders driven by dysregulation of the complement cascade. Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) is a type of glomerular disease in which complement component C3 gets deposited in the glomeruli in the absence of an adequate amount of immunoglobulin.

DNA Sequencing Services Market : The global DNA sequencing services market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 881.2 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 1,708.4 Million from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to the increasing number of cancer cases around the world.

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market : The global dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit market leads to an estimated CAGR of 3.9% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 144 Mn in 2022, and is expected to cross US$ 219 Mn by 2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com    
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • NFL features record-tying 10 new head coaches

    There will be a new look on the sideline in Week 1 of the NFL season with a record-tying 10 new head coaches. The overhaul of nearly one-third of the league matches the previous high reached in 1978, 1997 and 2006. The new crop includes five retreads looking to bounce back after getting fired from their last head-coaching job and five first-time coaches. They take over varying situations with Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels taking over 2021 playoff teams in their second cha

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game