Orsted still has "no intention" of paying for Russian gas in roubles

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted has not been in dialogue with Gazprom, with whom it has a long-term gas contract, since Russia demanded that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles, it said on Tuesday after Russia said it would turn off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Russia has threatened to cut off supply to countries who refuse to pay for gas in roubles but Orsted repeated that it has "no intention" of doing this.

"We have not been in dialogue with Gazprom Export since they demanded on April 1 that we pay in roubles," it said in a statement adding that Gazprom has asked it to answer before the end of May if Orsted intends to comply with the requirement.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)