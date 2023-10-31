‍Orsted to cease development of some U.S. offshore wind projects

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted said on Wednesday that it will cease development of its U.S. offshore wind projects Ocean Wind 1 and 2, and is taking a final investment decision on Revolution Wind.

The company said that it recognized a 28.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.03 billion) impairment charge for the first nine months of 2023 that is mostly related to Ocean Wind 1. ($1 = 7.0552 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)