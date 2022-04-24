Orrin Hatch, longtime Utah Republican senator, dies at 88

Joe Perticone,Kelsey Vlamis
·6 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) talk with reporters following the weekly Senate Republican Policy Committee luncheon in the U.S. Capitol November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Republicans in the Senate hope to pass their tax cut legislation this week and work with the House of Representatives to get a bill to President Donald Trump before Christmas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah).Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah died on Saturday at age 88.

  • Hatch's Senate career spanned more than four decades, overseeing a long list of accomplishments.

  • Hatch died in Salt Lake City surrounded by family, the Hatch Foundation announced.

Longtime Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch died on Saturday at age 88.

The Hatch Foundation announced in a statement the former senator passed away at 5:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City while surrounded by family.

After growing up in poverty-stricken Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the Great Depression, Hatch rose through the ranks of society to become a lawyer and one of the longest-serving legislators in US history.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Hatch graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, before earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962. He practiced law in Pittsburgh before moving to Utah in the late 1960s.

Hatch, who in his early years was an amateur boxer, decided to challenge three-term Democratic Sen. Frank Moss in the 1976 Utah Senate race. After unseating Moss, Hatch began a career that would span 41 years and a vast array of accomplishments while he chaired the powerful committees on Finance, the Judiciary, and Labor.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, losing to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

In the final weeks of Hatch's Senate career, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor bestowed to civilians by the commander-in-chief.

Hatch retired from the Senate in January 2019.

Hatch's Senate career spanned decades

Known amongst the Capitol Hill press corps for his quick wit and off-the-cuff remarks, Hatch first came to the Senate in 1977. His career was long and accomplished, passing more than 800 bills during his tenure.

Hatch's stock rose in Washington during the Reagan administration.

President Ronald Reagan had Hatch on his shortlist to be nominated to the Supreme Court. But according to a 1987 report from The New York Times, Hatch could not serve in the role due to limitations on lawmakers being selected for positions that Congress elevated the pay for while serving in Congress.

During the Bill Clinton administration, Hatch shepherded one of his signature accomplishments through Senate, the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP). Partnering with the late-Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Democrat from Massachusetts, CHIP provided health insurance coverage to millions of children across the United States.

In the eight years under President Barack Obama, Hatch was like most Republicans, fighting tooth and nail against Democratic achievements like the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, leaves the President&#39;s Room with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass, after the Senate refused to end a Republican led filibuster against &quot;Fair Housing&quot; legislation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1980, Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity)
Sens. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) and Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) in 1980.AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity

Hatch at one point referred to supporters of the landmark health care law as stupid and "dumbass people."

"That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I've ever seen," he said during a speech at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. "Now some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I've ever met."

In the final few years of his Senate tenure, Hatch played a pivotal role in some of the most high-profile accomplishments of the entirely Republican-led government from 2017-2018 while serving as the Senate's President Pro Tempore. He helmed the Senate Finance Committee during the 2017 passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, largely seen as the primary legislative achievement of Trump's presidency.

Hatch was a member of the Judiciary Committee during the tumultuous confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which saw Republicans and Democrats at each other's throats, a moment which he lamented in his farewell address as one of the low points in the Senate.

"If I were to identify the root of our crisis, it would be this: the loss of comity and genuine good feeling among Senate colleagues," he said. "Comity is the cartilage of the Senate — the soft connective tissue that cushions impact between opposing joints. But in recent years, that cartilage has been ground to a nub. All movement has become bone on bone."

"Our ideas grate against each other with increasing frequency — and with nothing to absorb the friction. We hobble to get any bipartisan legislation to the Senate floor, much less to the President's desk," Hatch added in his last floor speech just before Christmas in 2018. "The pain is excruciating, and it is felt by the entire nation."

In 2019, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney succeeded Hatch in the seat left vacant by his retirement.

How he changed throughout the years

In some areas, Hatch changed and evolved through the years. In the realm of LGBT rights, Hatch was an ardent supporter of keeping marriage between a man and a woman. In early moments of his career, he took such harsh tones on gay Americans to the point where he claimed they have a "psychological deficiency."

"I wouldn't want to see homosexuals teaching school anymore than I'd want to see members of the American Nazi Party teaching school," the Salt Lake Tribune reported Hatch saying in 1977.

Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole, of Kansas, right, accompanied by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, holds a letter signed by 40 senators urging negotiations while meeting reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, August 23, 1994 to discuss the crime bill. Republican senators demanded on Tuesday that Democrats make some changes in the $30 billion crime bill, threatening that they have the votes to throw the future of the bill in jeopardy. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
Sens. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) and Bob Dole (R-Kan.) in 1994.AP Photo/John Duricka

Decades later, he changed his tune. In 2018, Hatch delivered in impassioned floor speech in defense of LGBT Americans.

"LGBT youth deserve our unwavering love and support," he said during 2018's Pride Month. "They deserve our validation and the assurance that not only is there a place for them in this society, but that it is far better off because of them."

"These young people need us — and we desperately need them," he added. "We need their light to illuminate the richness and diversity of God's creations. We need the grace, beauty, brilliance they bring to the world."

A hawk during the Clinton impeachment proceedings in 1999, Hatch took a more lax approach to the flurry of criminal prosecutions of Trump associates at the end of his career.

"No, because I don't think he was involved in crimes but even then, you know, you can make anything a crime under the current laws," Hatch told CNN when asked if he was concerned that so many of Trump's close allies were facing legal battles and investigations, some of which the president has been implicated in. "If you want to you can blow it way out of proportion you can do a lot of things."

"Since he's become president this economy has charged ahead," he added. "And I think we ought to judge him on that basis other than trying to drum up things from the past that may or may not be true."

In both the ways he changed and ways he held firm during his life, Hatch's legacy will be felt in many areas of society, through legislation he personally navigated through the Senate, his lasting impact on the institution as a whole, and his long career as one of the most prominent Mormon politicians in US history.

"When we heed our better angels — when we hearken to the voices of virtue native to our very nature — we can transcend our tribal instincts and preserve our democracy for future generations," Hatch said in his final speech on the Senate floor. "That we may do so is my humble prayer."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1. Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday ni

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Scott Smith replaces retiring Tom Renney as Hockey Canada chief executive officer

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada executed an uncomplicated succession plan in its leadership, naming Scott Smith the next chief executive officer to replace the retiring Tom Renney. Renney and Smith have worked side-by-side since Renney's appointment to president and chief executive officer in 2014. Renney handed the role of president to Smith, who was also Hockey Canada's chief operating officer, five years ago while continuing as CEO. Smith, a 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., will hold the dual roles o