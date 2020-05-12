‘Orphan Black’ Cast To Reunite For Two-Episode Virtual Table Read

Click here to read the full article.

The cast of BBC America’s Orphan Black will reunite for a two-episode table reading timed to Mental Health Awareness in May and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The table reading of episodes 106 and 107 from the show’s acclaimed first season will be streamed from the official Orphan Black Facebook page on Sunday, May 17 at 3 PM ET. Viewers will encouraged to support the charity organizations CenterLink and Sistering.

More from Deadline

Those confirmed for the table reading are Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany as Alison, Cosima, Sarah and Helena; Maria Doyle Kennedy as Mrs. S; Jordan Gavaris as Felix; Kristian Bruun as Donnie; Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell; Dylan Bruce as Paul; Evelyne Brochu as Dr. Delphine Cormier; Josh Vokey as Scott; Michael Mando as Vic; Inga Cadranel as Detective Angela DeAngelis; Eric Johnson as Chad Norris; Natalie Lisinska as Ainsley; and Kathryn Alexandre acting double; along with co-creators, Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down. We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time,” said Maslany. “We chose two charities, CenterLink and Sistering Toronto. CenterLink supports over 250 LGBTQ community centers across the world. Our LGBTQ fans have always been deeply important to us. Sistering Toronto helps at risk, socially isolated women and trans people in Toronto, who are certainly in dire need right now of support, resources, and healthcare. In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart.”

Story continues

You can watch a teaser below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.