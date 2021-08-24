Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:
Name of applicant:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Name of scheme:
Unlisted Warrants
Period of return:
From:
24/02/2021
To
23/08/2021
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
867,648
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/ allotted at end of period:
10,897,058
Name of contact:
Louis Castro
Telephone number of contact:
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
