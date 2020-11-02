Orocobre's(ASX:ORE) Share Price Is Down 53% Over The Past Three Years.

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 53% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

Orocobre wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Orocobre saw its revenue grow by 66% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Orocobre returned a loss of 3.0% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 6.5%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Orocobre that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

