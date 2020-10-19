Oro X Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Reviewing potential precious metals acquisitions

Potential strategic reorganization of the Company's assets

Exploration update on flagship Coriorcco gold project

Marketing initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - ORO X MINING CORP. (TSXV: OROX) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update.

Following the successful completion of the acquisition of the Coriorcco and Las Antas options in Peru (see news release dated October 8, 2020), the Company now holds gold exploration assets in two of South America's premier mining jurisdictions. In addition to advancing its project portfolio, the Company is leveraging its commercial and technical expertise to strategically review other potential precious metals acquisitions in the region.

M&A Developments

Peru

In Peru, the Company is currently completing the strategic review of advanced stage gold exploration, development and production targets. Due to management and advisors of Oro X having significant experience in Peru the company plans to increase its exposure in one of the world's top gold mining jurisdictions.

Ecuador

In Ecuador, the Company is leveraging its relationship with Green Oil S.A., the country's preeminent mining contractor, to advance the potential acquisition of a new mineral exploration concession package. The Company expects to have an update later this year.

Ecuador Assets Spin Out

To pursue a strategy of maximizing shareholder value through disciplined project development and accretive transactions, the Company is evaluating the potential of spinning out its Ecuadorian assets. The planned corporate reorganization would create two listed companies focused respectively on the development of projects in Peru and in Ecuador. The intention of the reorganization would be to allow the company to better allocate resources and deploy capital, while unlocking additional value for its shareholders.

Coriorcco and Las Antas Exploration Strategy

The Coriorcco and Las Antas concessions lie within an established metallogenic belt in the San Juan de Lucanas Mining District. The belt hosts multiple producing mines including Hochschild's Inmaculada and Pallancata low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver operations which have collectively produced 100 Moz Ag & 1.1 Moz Au, with 33.5 Moz Ag & 633 Koz Au in proven and probable reserves (source: Hochschild 2019 Annual report, and Hochschild corporate website).

The high priority Coriorcco Dome Structure hosts 17 epithermal quartz, quartz-carbonate, and quartz-carbonate-adularia veins, which may represent the upper reaches of a similar low-sulphidation epithermal system. Previous work on the project focused on channel sampling and trial mining from 2010 to 2011. Four hundred meters of tunnels following two veins were driven into the silica cap of the Coriorcco Dome. Over 5,720 tonnes of ore averaging 7.5 g/t Au were exploited and sent to a third-party mill for processing.

Oro X staff have recently completed a two week visit to the Coriorcco property with a focus on stakeholder mapping and engagement. This in conjunction with the continuing work done by the previous operator, has led to negotiations with the surrounding community in respect of a new five (5) year surface rights access agreement. The Company is seeking to close on this agreement before the end of the year and thus secure sustainable project access.

