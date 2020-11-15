Oro Tactical Inspiring Entrepreneurs to Enter the World of E-commerce

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2020 / The power of e-commerce has empowered many to create wealth and financial freedom for themselves. One company, Oro Tactical, and its founder, Parker McCumber, are a testament to the opportunities of the digital age. Today, they're on a mission to help others experience the same level of success by entering the world of online selling.

Oro Tactical is a veteran-owned online store inspired by those who serve, taking inspiration from the service of the selfless men and women who risk life and limb to serve their country. The shop pays tribute to the military, law enforcement, and first responder servants by creating merchandise that highlights their heroism and sacrifice.

The online store's products and operations continue to draw inspiration from men and women who serve no matter what the cost. Oro Tactical provides military-inspired merchandise such as T-shirts, caps, glasses, tactical gear, stickers, decals, flags, and flagpoles, providing the best military and second amendment-themed products conveniently through online commerce. Accordingly, the e-commerce brand has developed a solid following among army veterans, front liners, law enforcers, firing enthusiasts, and the second amendment community.

The company's mission comes from its founder's firsthand experience. Oro Tactical's owner and CEO, Parker McCumber, is also an army man who served in Germany, Korea, and Afghanistan. The army veteran turned successful e-commerce entrepreneur, business coach, and speaker started in e-commerce back in 2017. After years of hard work and sacrifice, the active-duty veteran and current officer in the Utah National Guard achieved millionaire status through his online stores in a few years. Today, he hopes to inspire others to dive into online selling, maintaining that anyone can duplicate his success.

Oro Tactical started from humble beginnings. With nothing more than $100 to purchase a domain name and web hosting and a small living room to operate from, the online company slowly gained momentum. With time, the online store gave birth to many other stores offering other army-inspired products. Since November 2018, Oro Tactical and other adjacent online shops have generated a combined total of over $12 million in online sales.

More than anything, Oro Tactical and all its other adjacent online shops exist to stand as an example for all aspiring business owners that succeeding in e-commerce is not just possible but highly attainable. Today, Parker McCumber has moved into the e-commerce training sphere, providing online courses and programs that help aspiring entrepreneurs launch their online businesses. He created toolsforbusinessgrowth.com, an online learning program that teaches the foundational principles of starting and scaling an e-commerce venture.

Looking to the future, Parker looks to train the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs by establishing an online business consulting agency and speaking at various events, webinars, and conferences. He also hopes to breach the $100 million mark in online sales within the next five years and continue inspiring others to achieve their goals through hard work and perseverance.

To learn how to succeed in e-commerce from Oro Tactical and Parker McCumber

