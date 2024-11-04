Orlov, Necas lift Hurricanes past Capitals, 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, center, celebrates after a goal by teammate Dmitry Orlov between Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) and Nic Dowd (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov had two goals to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

It’s the sixth straight win for the Hurricanes, who also got one goal and two assists from Martin Necas. Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.

Alex Ovechkin and Brandon Duhaime scored for the Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Capitals scored two goals in a 33-second span to close out the first period and take a 2-1 lead. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov didn’t allow another goal.

Necas and Orlov, who spent the first 10-plus seasons of his NHL career with Washington, both scored early in the second period to turn the game in the Hurricanes’ favor. Charlie Lindgren stopped 40 shots for Washington.

Takeaways

Capitals: Ovechkin’s power-play goal from the left circle was a vintage one-timer. It’s the 39-year-old Russian's fifth goal in the past four games and seventh of the season. He needs 35 to pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record for career goals (894).

Hurricanes: The State Fair in Raleigh sends the Hurricanes on an annual October road trip. This is the second year in a row the team has returned home and won their first two games back. They still have two more games at home before heading back out on the road for a three-game trip against Western Conference teams.

Key moment

With the game tied 2-2, Orlov drilled a one-timer from the right circle at 5:26 in the second period on a feed from Necas, who has a six-game point streak and leads the team with 18 points.

Key stat

If you’re going to get the Hurricanes, you better get them early. They improved to 7-0-0 on the season when leading after two periods.

Up Next

The Capitals host Nashville on Wednesday, and the Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand Tuesday against Philadelphia.

