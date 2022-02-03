New Orleans visits Denver for conference showdown

New Orleans Pelicans (19-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-23, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Nuggets are 17-16 in conference play. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.1.

The Pelicans are 11-17 in conference matchups. New Orleans is eighth in the NBA scoring 13.6 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 116-105 on Jan. 29, with Jokic scoring 29 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devonte' Graham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Nikola Jokic: out (toe), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), DeMarcus Cousins: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Pelicans: Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press