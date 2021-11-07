New Orleans visits Dallas on 3-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-3, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Dallas looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Dallas went 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 6-6 in Southwest Division action and 13-23 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press