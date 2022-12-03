New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) play host to Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in a game with massive NFC South ramifications.

The Buccaneers still lead the division after both they and the Falcons suffered losses in Week 12, which also kept the Saints alive, should they make a run. A head-to-head victory over Tampa Bay would be huge for their chances of making the playoffs. But will facing Brady at home be too much to handle? The game is scheduled to kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 13 game:

Saints at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 17, Saints 10

Both these squads are simply too unreliable right now, but I don’t see Brady and the Bucs dropping their second in a row in a key divisional game against a weaker Saints squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 2,805 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Saints 17

The Saints have been a thorn in Brady’s side ever since he joined the Buccaneers. But not this week. Brady and the Bucs will use their overtime loss to the Browns last week, and their history with the Saints as fuel to beat New Orleans in Monday Night Football.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 20, Saints 13

It’s been a real slog for Brady, and New Orleans has served as a nagging recent foe. But the old guy opens his final December with a needed division triumph.

