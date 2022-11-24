New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers (6-4) have hit their stride this season. The addition of star running back Christian McCaffrey has transformed the 49ers' offense and made it more explosive.

McCaffrey is still working his way into the game plan, but he has given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a safety valve from the pocket. The Saints (4-7) know McCaffrey well and will look to neutralize his activity on Sunday.

The Saints have lost three of their last five games. They will look to get back on track against the 49ers' defense which features star edge-rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. 49ers Week 11 game:

Saints at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 27, Saints 20

Andy Dalton played well enough to save his job and keep the Saints’ season afloat. This Niners defense, however, is a far tougher test. And with San Francisco at full health and Jimmy Garoppolo minimizing mistakes, it should be a comfortable victory.

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: 49ers 31, Saints 17

The 49ers have the first of three straight home games, with a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race this season if they really commit to being the team they looked like when they beat the Cardinals in Mexico. I like San Francisco to beat New Orleans this week.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 30, Saints 14

As the Dolphins, Buccaneers and seahawks await, San Francisco grasps the urgency and wins convincingly against Andy Dalton and a team that’s 1-3 on the road.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 31, Saints 20

Nate Davis: 49ers 29, Saints 20

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 26, Saints 1

