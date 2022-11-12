New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) are fresh off a bye. Alvin Kamara's New Orleans Saints (3-6) are coming off a short week following a Monday Night Football loss.

Still, the Saints find themselves favored on the road. Could Pickett, Najee Harris and Pittsburgh pick up an underdog victory in this Week 10 matchup? Or will the Dennis Allen-coached Saints prove oddsmakers right with a road victory? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. Steelers Week 10 game:

Saints at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Saints (-1.5)

Moneyline: Saints (-120); Steelers (+100)

Over/under: 39.5

More odds, injury info for Saints vs. Steelers

NFL Week 10 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 23, Saints 17

With Pittsburgh coming off the bye, I’m expecting the offensive coaches to have a solid game plan for Pickett. The Saints, meanwhile, are totally disjointed on offense with Andy Dalton under center. The Steelers should be getting T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee back and the trade for William Jackson will give the defense a massive boost. I love Pittsburgh on the moneyline here.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown two touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Safid Deen: Saints 24, Steelers 21

You don’t know which Saints offense is going to show up week-to-week, but they are playing considerably better than when they started the season. They’ll feed Kamara more, and beat the Steelers — who lose at home despite coming off their bye week.

Lance Pugmire: Saints 17, Steelers 14

With an NFC South title in reach, New Orleans can’t let this one slip away.

Jarrett Bell: Steelers 24, Saints 20

Nate Davis: Steelers 24, Saints 20

Tyler Dragon: Saints 20, Steelers 16

