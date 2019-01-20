The New Orleans Saints' Choppa-Style Dance, Explained

If you've never heard of Darwin "Choppa" Turner and his 2003 single "Choppa Style," the New Orleans Saints are here to help.

"Choppa Style," the soundtrack of the Saints' season, has seemingly taken hold of every member of Who Dat nation. In November, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas could be seen dancing to the single during the Saints' blowout win over the Eagles. Drew Brees's kids broke out the dance in pajamas and Santa hats on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 9, the dance and refrain went viral when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater introduced what he called the "Bike Life" dance to the New Orleans locker room, revving an imaginary handlebar's throttle.

By the time the team geared up for the postseason, the motorcycle-themed dance became a bona fide craze and the Saints' unofficial anthem. The 2003 track peaked at No. 49 on the national R&B charts.

The Saints were seen breaking out the moves before their 20–14 win over the Eagles went final. The dancing continued well after the victory when Drew Brees threw an early birthday party on Jan. 14 and invited Choppa, a New Orleans native, to the bash.

The Saints had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2018. The team's 13–3 regular season record was good enough to earn them the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Brees finished the season with 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions and could very well be named the league's MVP by the end of the month.

And if the Saints defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title and a trip to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, they'll certainly have reason to continue to dance.