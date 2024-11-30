New Orleans plays New York, aims to end road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (4-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Pelicans play New York.

The Knicks are 5-2 in home games. New York averages 117.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Pelicans are 1-9 in road games. New Orleans averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Knicks score 117.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 115.6 the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 100.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Brandon Ingram: day to day (calf), Jamal Cain: day to day (ankle), Herbert Jones: day to day (shoulder ), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press