New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) play against the Utah Jazz (6-6) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Choose your fighter:

🏔 @Mike Conley

🕷 @Donovan Mitchell

🪣 @Royce O’Neale

🇨🇿 @Bojan Bogdanovic

🔮 @Rudy Gobert

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/TxomxCMrYa – 9:08 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

For posterity.

First full football season on the Utah beat has certainly had its moments. pic.twitter.com/8qBbV9N24D – 8:58 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

UPDATED: Britain Covey was willing to be honest after Utah beat Colorado late this afternoon.

Hearts and minds are looking towards Las Vegas, but everyone was forced to deal with Friday afternoon first.

Utah 28, Colorado 13: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 8:50 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija is playing tonight with black tape on his right thumb that wasn’t there on Wed. night against the Pelicans. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much, though. – 8:44 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas

Sticking with the same group as Wednesday. No surprise. – 8:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 8:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Starting 5 vs. Utah 🖐

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/7cz2Bj3esy – 8:30 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

𝕔𝕠𝕫𝕪 post-turkey day fits

#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/XENVeWV9DO – 8:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.

📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI

@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/jLksaHYkFj – 8:16 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Mitchell Robinson 2-for-2 is the only Knick starter shooting over 50 percent in the first half. Rest of starters are 8 for 24. – 8:15 PM

Story continues

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz

#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZcN4SFthHo – 8:09 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

One thought, then we write.

No one has gone 9-0 in the Pac-12 South in the 11 years since the league split into North-South. Utah was damn close. Led Oregon State 14-0, had a blocked punt returned for a TD in a 42-34 loss in Corvallis. It’s hard to run the table.

OK, we write. – 8:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰

Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/3HxhVqO9JQ – 7:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Grab the family, heat up those leftovers, and turn on Jazz Pregame on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜

⏰ 6:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/RFRXWCYUwa – 7:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Sign up to take a spin on our #BlackFriday deals! ➡️ https://t.co/xkZMf8UnUt pic.twitter.com/1EHdP5emu2 – 7:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Royce O’Neale is AVAILABLE tonight for the Jazz.

Jared Butler, Udoka Azubuike, and Elijah Hughes are all OUT (G League assignment). – 7:45 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report

*AVAILABLE – Royce O’Neale (right foot/ankle sprain)

OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League – On Assignment)

OUT – Jared Butler (G League – On Assignment)

OUT – Elijah Hughes (G League – On Assignment) – 7:44 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green said he expects Devonte’ Graham to play his normal number of minutes tonight vs Utah.

It’ll be his second game back after missing the previous three with left foot soreness. – 7:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Out in SLC ❄️

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xGrk3wGtrP – 7:37 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks once again start with Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. It enters tonight’s game vs. Phoenix as the NBA’s most played 5-man lineup – while being outscored by 15.5 points per 100.

Tonight, though, NYK starts out up 19-15. – 7:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williamson fully cleared for basketball activities, moves toward return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/zio… – 7:16 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Hey, look. It’s Mitchell Robinson. – 7:14 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🎧| Eric Paschall is a 𝘽𝙄𝙂 J. Cole guy

Download & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or click to listen ⤵️

https://t.co/AgqQSkX2JQ pic.twitter.com/7jcoIaMB09 – 7:13 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: Utah gets it done, but it wasn’t pretty vs. Colorado in a 28-13 win.

Utes finish the regular season 9-3, 8-1 in the Pac-12.

More coming: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson cleared for full basketball activities following foot injury theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 6:56 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah could get Tavion Thomas to 1,000 on this drive if they want to keep pressing. – 6:54 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Since that early ambiguity, it does seem Zion has been on a linear path of recovery toward playing. – 6:48 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah just opted against a 43-yard field goal, up 15 with 7:39 to go. – 6:48 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

LG today started with Keaton Bills, went to Johnny Maea, and has been Michael Mokofisi for a while now.

Utah is 36-221-1 today. The beat goes on. – 6:46 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

I hate individual +/- but this one seems relevant:

The Pels are +41 in 427 minutes with Herb Jones on the court this season.

They’re -188 in 533 minutes with Herb Jones off the court this season. – 6:41 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Story: Zion Williamson cleared for full practice; still no return timeline but he’s getting closer.

We’ll talk to Willie Green in an hour.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:31 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Fours up at Rice-Eccles.

Utah 28, Colorado 13.

Utes -23.5 is in grave danger. – 6:28 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson is likely on track for a December return after doctor gave him the thumbs up to practice. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:24 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

LETS GO! – 6:22 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Giving thanks to Jazz Nation for making the bell ring for cancer patients.🔔

#TakeNote | @5forthefight_ pic.twitter.com/fKwWsqYlA6 – 6:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Listened in on Dwane Casey’s postgame. He’d played Ibaka next to Jonas Valanciunas often in TOR and said that a double-center lineup puts “no limitations” on Ibaka. “He can play with anybody,” Casey said. – 6:17 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is out-gaining Colorado, 337-84, and only leads by 15.

On paper, this is a four-score game and I’m 70% done writing. – 6:13 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Pelicans announced Zion Williamson has been cleared for full basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/yyLZcHYrN5 – 6:12 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Nice job by Rising.

He took off, defense committed, a little flip to Covey for a 13-yard TD, Rising’s third of the day.

Utah 28, Colorado 13. – 6:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Official announcement from the Pelicans on Zion Williamson (recovering from offseason foot surgery) being cleared to participate in full team activities and playing 4-on-4 today.

No return date has yet been established, Pelicans say.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/rJ7fANcOob – 6:10 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Michael Mokofisi currently at LG for Utah. – 6:08 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, Pelicans say. Today, Zion played 4-on-4 full court. His return date is still to be determined. pic.twitter.com/z9dLimtsSX – 6:07 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Pelicans star Zion Williamson (right foot) has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club just announced. – 6:05 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Update from MSG: Mitchell Robinson is in, Derrick Rose is out, @Steve Popper is home eating leftovers and couch surfing. – 6:04 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

There’s been an email update about Zion Williamson’a health sent to reporters – 6:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson has been cleared by doctors to participate in full team activities, per the Pelicans.

He played in 4-on-4 full court scrimmage today and will continue working towards his eventual return. The date for that return is still TBD. – 6:02 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says. – 6:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson has been cleared to practice, participate in all team activities, the Pelicans announce. – 6:01 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Zion has been cleared to participate in full team activities

Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression towards returning to play.

More Info: https://t.co/AHIPFnrrXZ pic.twitter.com/er2u9llVrW – 6:00 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Tavion Thomas, 12 run.

That’s 18 rushing TDs for Thomas on the season.

He is 19-108-1 today, Utah leads, 21-13. – 5:56 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah’s special teams are an abject, five-alarm dumpster fire. – 5:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Monty Williams says Abdel Nader is out tonight against the Knicks at MSG. Mitchell Robinson is playing and Derrick Rose is not for the Knicks. – 5:34 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

New Orleans Pelicans in clutch games (within 5 with 5 to play) are 0-8 and shooting 26% and 0% from three going 0 for 11 – 5:31 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Cole Becker, 56 FG

Halftime: Utah 14, Colorado 6.

Utes are in control, but it’s been a bit of a slog. – 5:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Derrick Rose for the Knicks, per Thibs. Mitchell Robinson is in. – 5:19 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Mitchell Robinson will play. Derrick Rose won’t. – 5:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Taj Gibson (groin) OUT Derrick Rose (ankle sprain) OUT and Mitchell Robinson (concussion protocol) IN. #Knicks #Suns – 5:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

That’s one cute baby 👶💘

Congratulations to Odin Siggard, our Nov. 2021 Utah Jazz #BabyDraft Winner!

#TakeNote | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/bVfnTTysZK – 5:18 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is a TD away here from maybe thinking about not trotting out all the starters to start the second half.

Probably not, but maybe. – 5:14 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah shook off the Rising interception and the blocked field goal attempt to turn this game into what paper said it was.

One-sided. – 5:09 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

When you realize you still got Thanksgiving leftovers waiting for ya 🙏🤣🦃 pic.twitter.com/aQotagAcS4 – 5:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

On fourth-and-2 from the Colorado 31, Utah goes and Tavion Thomas picks up 3.

Buffs have not stopped Utah yet, and the special teams are a mess.

Good call. – 5:03 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah starting to assume control now.

Devin Lloyd got home to deck Brendon Lewis, then the blitz came on third down before an incomplete pass.

Buffs to punt inside their own 15. – 4:55 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Rising to Brant Kuithe on his second read, 19 yards for the TD.

TJ Pledger for 27 on the previous play set that up.

Utah 7, Colorado 3, early 2Q – 4:49 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

End of one: Colorado 3, Utah 0.

Utes may have had too much tryptophan yesterday. – 4:41 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Our Black Friday Pack is the gift that keeps on giving🤪

For as low as $30, you can watch the Jazz take on the Pelicans and the Timberwolves: https://t.co/As349LrCoE pic.twitter.com/6oj9o30jCS – 4:23 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Tavion Thomas is a player, Utah’s offensive line is mashing up front on this drive. – 4:22 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Cam Rising sails one into space, picked off by Mark Perry, returned to the Utah 15.

First INT since Oct. 16. – 4:09 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Bad Moon Rising plays as the Utah offense takes the field.

Well-done. – 4:06 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

All 19 Utah players scheduled to participate in senior day indeed walked, so there’s that.

Utes win the toss and will take the rock. Sixth week in a row Cam Rising and Co. open up the game. – 4:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah has won 18 of 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the one loss being last season in the COVID opener.

Utes, 24-point favorites this afternoon, are looking for their fourth undefeated home slate under Kyle Whittingham (2008. 2009, 2019) – 3:58 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Black Friday has arrived 🖤🖤🖤

Shop all of our team store deals NOW: https://t.co/DGaFp3cAwA pic.twitter.com/NNmSqFZ3US – 3:47 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

It has been a long joke that when Jordan Clarkson came to the Jazz before saying hi to Joe Ingles said “You know that shot at the end of the clock no one wants. I will take it”

Jordan is 3 for 29 on the shot this year. His numbers look at lot better if you take those out – 3:41 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah offensive line as warmups come to a close.

LT: Bam Olaseni

LG: Keaton Bills

C: Nick Ford

RG: Sataoa Laumea

RT: Braeden Daniels

Same as last week with Maile out. – 3:38 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Tavion Thomas is dressed for Utah. – 3:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

No #JetLife gear for @treymurphy, says @Devonte Graham 😂

Maybe @SwinCash can help the rook 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qwBz280Rp8 – 3:20 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

A very Aussie Thanksgiving 🇦🇺 🤍

#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:12 PM