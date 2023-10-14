New Orleans Pelicans 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans have a strong starting lineup on paper and depending on health, could have a pretty interesting ceiling this season. Of course, a lot will fall on the shoulders of all-world big man Zion Williamson, one of the most dynamic athletes in the NBA today. When he’s been out there, Williamson has been All-NBA level. The problem is, he’s hurt far too often.

The Pelicans also boast a lineup with two borderline All-Stars in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, an above-average starting center, Jonas Valanciunas, and one of the most promising young defenders in the league, Brandon Ingram.

Below, check out the 2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans’ depth chart, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

