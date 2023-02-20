'An isolated incident': New Orleans parade shooting leaves 5 shot, 1 killed, in Mardi Gras run-up

In what police are calling an isolated incident, five people, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot near a parade in New Orleans on Sunday during the lead-up to Mardi Gras.

The shooting, along the route of the traditional Krewe of Bacchus parade, injured the girl, one woman and three men, including one who was later pronounced dead, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A barrage of bullets erupted during the run-up to the city’s raucous Mardi Gras celebration. The parade was scheduled to start Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. CT.

During a news conference Monday, Superintendent of Police Michelle Woodford said officers in the area heard gunshots, arrived on scene and found the victims, who were taken by EMS to a hospital where one male was pronounced dead.

The victim who died is believed to be between the age of 15-18, Woodford said.

Woodford said officials have not yet identified him.

Other victims included a 4-year-old female, an 18-year old man a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man. They were all treated and released from area hospitals, Woodford said.

"We want to give the thoughts and prayers to the victims, and their families," she said. “This is an isolated incident... Someone decided a resolution was going to be ended by gunfire."

At the scene, Woodford said, police recovered two guns and arrested one person, Mansour Mbodj, 21, on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon.

"We can't say who fired the weapon or who was involved in the shooting at this time," Woodford said.

A man collects garbage by the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023.

Elite, white New Orleans: Mardi Gras has not freed itself from vestiges of racism

What we know so far, via police:

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023.

One person was detained at the scene.

Two weapons were recovered.

Police were looking into whether anyone else was involved in the shooting.

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier said.

Story continues

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Department, Louisiana State Police, and the Department of Corrections also responded to the scene.

Mass killing database: Revealing trends, details and anguish of every US event since 2006

Mardi Gras 2023: What to know about Fat Tuesday celebrations and traditions

Parade resumed

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue. An officer said that the parade would resume to “get out of the way” of the crime scene.

"Prior to this incidents people were having a beautiful Mardi Gras," Woodford said. "We’re serious about making this event as truly safe as we can.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact New Orleans police.

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. - New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans shooting: 5 shot at parade, days before Mardi Gras 2023