New Orleans hosts Indiana in non-conference play

Indiana Pacers (34-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the New Orleans Pelicans in a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans are 17-12 in home games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the league allowing only 111.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Pacers have gone 14-14 away from home. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.6.

The Pelicans average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 10.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 12.0 more points per game (123.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (111.9).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 123-114 in the last matchup on Feb. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 21.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 121.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 32.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press