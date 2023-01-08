New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52.1 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 10.4.

The Pelicans are 7-11 on the road. New Orleans averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 21.9 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20.4 points and six assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 20.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Larry Nance Jr.: out (shoulder), CJ McCollum: out (rest), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press