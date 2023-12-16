New Orleans faces San Antonio on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (15-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-20, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 1-4 against division opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the NBA with 29.0 assists per game. Tre Jones leads the Spurs averaging 5.1.

The Pelicans are 10-9 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 114.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The Spurs score 110.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 114.0 the Pelicans allow. The Spurs average 114.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 121.2 the Spurs give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 121-106 on Dec. 2, with Jonas Valanciunas scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Collins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Valanciunas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 111.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Pelicans: Matt Ryan: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press