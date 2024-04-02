New Orleans faces Orlando in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (44-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host the Orlando Magic in a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans are 21-16 on their home court. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 27.0 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 5.8.

The Magic are 17-19 in road games. Orlando ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 51.7 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.5.

The 115.2 points per game the Pelicans average are 7.0 more points than the Magic give up (108.2). The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pelicans allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on March 21 the Magic won 121-106 led by 22 points from Jalen Suggs, while Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Wagner is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Magic. Suggs is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (hip).

Magic: Caleb Houstan: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press