New Orleans' Audubon Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Baby Orangutan After Dramatic Delivery

Rare orangutan

courtesy audubon zoo

The Audubon Zoo is celebrating an important arrival after a "bittersweet" birth.

On Christmas Eve, the New Orleans zoo's Sumatran orangutan Menari gave birth to a healthy male infant. The critically endangered primate was pregnant with twins, a rare occurrence for the species that can lead to high-risk pregnancies.

After the first infant was born, zoo employees waited for the twin to arrive while Menari rested. The mother orangutan spent several hours relaxing without going back into labor. According to a release from the Audubon Zoo, the facility's veterinary staff became worried about the health of Menari and her unborn child. With help from a local OBGYN and neonatology specialists, the vets anesthetized Menari and performed an ultrasound on the mother ape. The procedure revealed that the second infant was badly positioned and sadly deceased. The baby was delivered without the need for a Cesarean section.

Rare orangutan

courtesy audubon zoo

"This is a bittersweet time for our team, but, given the very serious complications with the second infant, we are extremely happy that Menari and the surviving infant are together and doing well," Bob MacLean, Audubon's senior veterinarian, said in a statement "There are many risks associated with pregnancy, especially with first-time mothers, but our veterinary team and OBGYN specialists are very pleased with Menari's recovery and her natural mothering instincts thus far."

Following the birth, Menari and her surviving infant moved behind the scenes at the zoo to bond. Unfortunately, another issue arose on Tuesday.

"Audubon's veterinary team and visiting neonatologist observed that the infant was showing signs of weakness and lack of nursing. Menari was examined, and it was noted that she was not adequately lactating. The care team stepped in and is hand-rearing and bottle-feeding the infant," the zoo shared on Facebook.

Story continues

Rare orangutan

courtesy audubon zoo

"The infant is regaining strength and is very active! The timeframe for when the infant will be reintroduced to Menari is still being determined," the facility added.

RELATED: Orangutan Tries on Sunglasses After Tourist Accidentally Drops Pair in Zoo Enclosure

The Audubon Zoo is optimistic that Menari will be able to mother the child once the infant is stronger. Even though this new arrival is Menari's first, the primate has learned how to parent from watching other orangutans at the zoo raise their babies.

Rare orangutan

courtesy audubon zoo

Each new Sumatran orangutan birth is a success for the critically endangered species. The Audubon Zoo works with the Orangutan Species Survival Plan and zoos around the world to maintain a genetically diverse captive Sumatran orangutan population.

In the wild, there are less than 14,000 Sumatran orangutans left, and their numbers are declining because of human-wildlife conflict, palm oil plantations, and the destruction of the animal's natural habitat, according to the zoo.