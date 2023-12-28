Orlando and New York meet in conference showdown

New York Knicks (17-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The Magic are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is second in the league with 55.9 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The Knicks are 13-7 in Eastern Conference play. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 5.3.

The Magic score 112.9 points per game, equal to what the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Magic allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

RJ Barrett is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 122.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Kevon Harris: out (coach's decision), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Jericho Sims: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press