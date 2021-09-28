Orlando teen still missing as person of interest in her disappearance found dead, cops says

A person of interest in the case of a missing Orlando teenager Miya Marcano was found dead Monday in Seminole County, Orange County Sheriff John Mina during a news conference Monday afternoon.

It appeared Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, took his own life, Mina said.

Detectives were still actively looking for the 19-year-old, who was last seen about 5 p.m Friday at the Arden Villas apartment, where she lived and worked.

“We need our entire community’s help in locating 19-year-old Miya Marcano,” Mina said Monday. “Miya is still missing her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and the family suspect foul play.”

According to Miami Herald news partner CBS4, Marcano was supposed to board a plane Friday night to see her family in Fort Lauderdale. She never made it.

Mina said Caballero was a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments and “had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya.”

“This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya,” Mina said.

An arrest warrant was issued over the weekend after detectives determined that Caballero had a used a master key fob to enter her apartment Friday about half hour before her shift ended.

While the apartment complex was near the University of Central Florida, she was not enrolled as student there, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Her father, told WESH 2 that he heard from his daughter Friday afternoon, but never heard from her when she got off work.

At the news conference, Miya’s aunt Pia Scarbriel Henry spoke directly to her niece.

“Miya, this message is for you. I know you are alive. I know you are out there,” she added. “We love you. You know our family is strong. You know our family is big. We will never sleep one night until we get you home.”

Anyone with information on Caballero or Marcano is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.‬