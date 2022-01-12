Orlando takes on Washington, seeks to stop 9-game slide

Orlando Magic (7-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (21-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -9

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup against Washington as losers of nine straight games.

The Wizards are 5-5 in division games. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with 51.1 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.5.

The Magic are 4-26 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 6-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won 102-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 27 points, and Terrence Ross led the Magic with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 24 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Davis Bertans is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Franz Wagner is averaging 15.7 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: day to day (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press