Orlando takes on Toronto on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (23-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its three-game slide with a win over Toronto.

The Raptors are 6-21 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto gives up 118.5 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Magic are 19-13 in conference games. Orlando has an 11-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 111.0 points per game the Raptors average are 6.7 more points than the Magic allow (104.3). The Magic average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Raptors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Barrett is averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Magic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 98.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hip), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (hand).

Magic: Jett Howard: day to day (ankle), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: day to day (back), Goga Bitadze: day to day (hip), Franz Wagner: out (conditioning), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press