Orlando puts home win streak on the line against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (16-61, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (33-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Magic face Detroit.

The Magic have gone 19-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 7-40 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit has a 2-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 108-106 in the last meeting on Feb. 24. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points, and Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Jalen Duren is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Pistons. James Wiseman is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 107.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Kevon Harris: day to day (elbow).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

