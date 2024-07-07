Orlando Pride snap KC Current's NWSL-record unbeaten streak in battle of undefeateds

The Orlando Pride are the class of the league. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint, and the result was the end of the longest regular-season unbeaten streak in league history.

Despite facing a 10-on-11 disadvantage for most of the match, the Orlando Pride defeated the KC Current 2-1 on Saturday, leaving them as the only undefeated team left in the NWSL at 11-5-0. It was the Current's first loss since Sept. 30, 2023, a record streak of 17 games.

That record might not last long, as the Pride's own unbeaten streak is now at 17 games.

The initial goals came from the top two scorers in the league. The Pride's Barbra Banda opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

Barbra Banda makes it look so easy doesn't she? pic.twitter.com/4nAay3PryW — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 7, 2024

Then the Current's Temwa Chawinga responded only two minutes later with a breakaway beauty:

Calm, cool and collected. Temwa Chawinga DELIVERS! pic.twitter.com/BEc5lpDNjn — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 7, 2024

The Pride's Carrie Lawrence was sent off soon after with a second yellow card, leaving the Pride in the unenviable position of trying to hold on against the most dangerous offense in the NWSL. That task seemed even more dire when the legendary Marta went down momentarily with an apparent leg injury, but she remained in the game.

That wound up being very good for Orlando, who took the lead in the second off a penalty kick from Marta.

The Current posted more shots and shots on goal over the course of the game, but Pride goalkeeper Anna Morehouse kept all but one them out of the net.

The win cements the Pride at the top of the NWSL standings, with a three-point advantage over the Current, with the Washington Spirit behind them at 31 points (and one fewer game played). They'll get a chance to break their tie with the Current for longest unbeaten streak with their next game against the Houston Dash when they return from the Olympic break.