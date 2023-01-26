Orlando mom can’t volunteer at sons’ school after OnlyFans content leaked, lawsuit alleges

Grethel Aguila
·2 min read
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/TNS

An Orlando mother is suing the school district after she was barred from volunteering at her sons’ elementary school, claiming the ban stems from her work as an OnlyFans model.

Victoria Triece, 31, sued Orange County Public schools on Tuesday, according to court records. Triece, who requested a jury trial, is seeking damages beyond $100,000. ClickOrlando reported that Triece previously threatened to sue the school board for more than $1 million.

Triece, whose sons are aged 5 and 10, has been an approved volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary for the last five years, according to court records.

However, the school principal told Triece in October 2021 that she could no longer be on school grounds, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The move came after the school principal learned a few months prior, in July, that Triece had a private subscription service on adult website OnlyFans.

“It’s not my whole life,” Triece told reporters on Thursday. “That’s a part of my life, but it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent.”

Triece, who said she started an OnlyFans account two years ago, emphasized to reporters she only wants to be in the classroom supporting her sons as they learn.

“My mother did it for me, and having her there was the best joy growing up,” she added.

In the complaint, John W. Zielinski, a lawyer with NeJame Law in Orlando, accused the school district of invasion of privacy and civil sexual cyberharassment.

Zielinski argued that Triece was suspended from the volunteer program for no reason because the only disqualifying factor is a criminal record — which Triece doesn’t have.

People within or associated with the school district circulated Triece’s photos to “demean and belittle her,” Zielinski noted in the complaint. When someone subscribes to OnlyFans, they agree to not share the content without the creator’s consent.

“The OCPS publication of [Triece’s] private photos is highly offensive to a reasonable person and is not of a public concern,” Zielinski said. “[Triece’s] public persona and lifestyle are not impediments to her abilities to perform her duties as a mother.”

On TikTok, Triece thanked her supporters and detailed how the conflict has been the “hardest 15 months” of her life.

Superintendent Barbara M. Jenkins of Orange County Public School has until Feb. 15 to respond to the lawsuit.

