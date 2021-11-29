Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. fined $35K after throwing glasses at official

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was fined $35,000 after he threw his glasses at a game official in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, the league announced Sunday.

Carter, late in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s 105-92 loss in Cleveland, threw down a dunk over Jarrett Allen. After landing, apparently thinking he was fouled, Carter ripped his protective glasses off and threw it at the official on the baseline.

He was quickly given a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Wendell Carter Jr throws down a ferocious slam, throws his glasses and gets ejected pic.twitter.com/OfdPicZmCO — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 28, 2021

Carter finished the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, his fourth in the league. He signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension in October.

The Magic have lost six straight and nine of their past 10. They’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers next on Monday night.