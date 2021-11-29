  • Oops!
Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. fined $35K after throwing glasses at official

Ryan Young
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was fined $35,000 after he threw his glasses at a game official in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, the league announced Sunday.

Carter, late in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s 105-92 loss in Cleveland, threw down a dunk over Jarrett Allen. After landing, apparently thinking he was fouled, Carter ripped his protective glasses off and threw it at the official on the baseline.

He was quickly given a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Carter finished the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, his fourth in the league. He signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension in October.

The Magic have lost six straight and nine of their past 10. They’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers next on Monday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic
Wendell Carter Jr. was ejected late on Saturday night after he threw his protective glasses at a referee in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
