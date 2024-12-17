Orlando Magic share condolences following former player Janis Timma's death

The Orlando Magic, along with the entire basketball community, expressed their deep condolences on social media following the tragic death of Latvian basketball star and NBA player Janis Timma. His sudden passing has left a profound impact on the team and the fans.

Timma, a 6-foot-7 small forward, was selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was later traded to the Orlando Magic and participated in their summer league team in 2021. He also spent some time with the NBA G League team, Lakeland, now known as Osceola. Timma, with his eyes set on the future, had announced that he would continue his professional career in Russia.

According to the Moscow Times, Russian state media said Timma was found dead in a residential building in central Moscow. The cause of Timmas's death is not yet clear. He was 32 years old at the time of his passing.

Social media reaction to Timma's death

Just heard about Janis Timma. Damn. We drafted him 60th in 2013 and I got to spend some time with him in Latvia while we had his rights. Never made it to NBA but had a great career in Europe. Talked with him at Summer League two years ago and seemed like he was doing well. RIP my… — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 17, 2024

Oh, this is heartbreaking. NBA fans may remember Janis Timma from summer league a few years ago. Please, if you are feeling suicidal, seek help from a mental health professional. If it is an urgent situation, call or text 988. Things can get better https://t.co/7RhACtALEx — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) December 17, 2024

