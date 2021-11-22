Orlando Magic Announce New Partnership With Drop; Encourage Fans to 'Squeeze Every Drop' Ahead of Black Friday Shopping

Orlando Magic fans can get $15 when they download the Drop rewards app before Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Magic is announcing a new partnership with the free rewards app, Drop. To celebrate, Magic fans can get $15 worth of Drop Points when they register using the invite code: "magicfriday" and link a debit or credit card before Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Magic are the first sports team to partner with Drop.

The partnership will include several surprises for fans throughout the season, including in-game parachute "drops" of fun rewards; VIP fan experiences; a STUFF the Magic Mascot birthday party on Feb. 25 and many more rewarding surprises. To take advantage, fans are encouraged to download the free Drop app to stay in the know of all of this and more.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to work with Drop and proud to be their first sports partnership, helping them engage and welcome fans into their innovative rewards shopping experience," said Magic Vice President of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters. "We look forward to surprising fans as the season goes along with special rewards and experiences. We encourage fans to get the Drop app now so they can maximize this great opportunity before Black Friday."

Drop allows users to collect points for shopping at their favorite brands; users can then redeem points for gift cards. The popular app is used by millions of Americans and has become increasingly popular among Floridians. Drop uses intelligent programming to offer a highly personalized rewards experience based on what each user likes and where they already shop, eliminating the hurdles of scanning receipts, entering promo codes, or signing up for multiple loyalty programs.

"At Drop, we are constantly looking to provide our users with personalized and exciting reward experiences," said Derrick Fung, CEO of Drop. "We are thrilled to partner with the Orlando Magic to extend that personalized reward experience to Orlando Magic fans and make this season the most rewarding one yet!"

About Drop

Drop is a free rewards program bringing value to its members by empowering their everyday shopping. Drop enables members to earn rewards by simply linking their debit and credit cards, and continuing along their shopping journey through the app. The app eliminates the hurdles of scanning receipts, entering promo codes or signing up for loyalty programs while ensuring members receive their rewards. Drop offers partnered brands unique insights into consumers they haven't had access to before. Reward yourself, shop with Drop. Follow us on Instagram @JoinDrop. For more information visit: www.joindrop.com.

Magic Media Contact: Trish Wingerson | 407.538.0892 | twingerson@orlandomagic.com

Drop Media Contact: Anna Medeiros-Shea | 647.268.0121 | Anna.M@JoinDrop.com

