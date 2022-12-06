Orlando at the Garrick Theatre review – Emma Corrin is captivating in this bold, tricksy experiment

Emma Corrin, left, and Deborah Findlay in Orlando (Marc Brenner)

Before we get to Emma Corrinâs captivating performance, can we pause to marvel that an 80-minute adaptation of a Virginia Woolf story about gender-fluidity is a Christmas hot ticket in the West End?

It feels like commercial and art-house theatre are productively entwined here, bringing a questing intelligence and star power to hot-button issues. And making it accessible, to boot, with 10,000 tickets at Â£10 available across the run.

That the alchemy works at all is undoubtedly down to Corrin, who has been Lady Diana and Lady Chatterley and is queer and non-binary, using they/them pronouns. All of which adds a frisson to their larky, sparky performance here as the young Elizabethan aristocrat who shifts from male to female while barely aging over three centuries. Without Corrin, Iâm not sure this would be half so much fun

Michael Grandageâs minimalist staging focuses on a central bed â Orlando is an object of desire throughout â surrounded by what can only be described as a pack of Woolfs. Nine actors of different ages, genders and ethnicities play versions of the, here, tweed-skirted author Virginia, who explain the story to Orlando and step into other roles as required.

(Marc Brenner)

Hair cut in a blonde urchin crop, often in white underclothes, Corrin gives us a flash of male genitals at the start and a sumptuously naked back when Orlando becomes female. Orlando generally observes goings-on with an amused detachment.

Deborah Findlay as servant Mrs Grimsditch delivers metatheatrical patter to the audience â âboys and girls and everyoneâ - that borders on panto, while dressing Orlando in a succession of period costumes.

Weâre asked to contemplate gender, sexuality and the way social attitudes towards women had changed little by the time of Woolfâs death, or even beyond. âIf you can just live another centuryâ¦â says one version of the author, expiring in 1941.

Neil Bartlettâs script mixes in historical and contemporary speech and a few in-jokes. Nell Gwyn is told to âwork those oranges, girlfriendâ and the closing line of Some Like It Hot â ânobodyâs perfectâ â is borrowed. A sea captain played by Debra Baker, confronted with the newly female Orlando, indulges in a protracted bout of white-van-man phwoar-ing.

Story continues

Itâs tricksy stuff, but Corrin largely anchors it, deftly fluctuating between masculine and feminine, always riveting to watch, even though Orlando is more an expression of an idea than a fully-fledged character.

Whether jilted by a Russian princess, facing dispossession, or losing a beloved husband, it never feels as if the emotional stakes are very high, though there is one chilling moment, when Orlando notes that after changing gender, âsome people wanted to kill meâ.

Still, itâs a bold and interesting experiment by Grandage, coming off the back of his blockbuster stage adaptation of Frozen and My Policeman, his disappointing film about a forbidden gay love affair. Kudos is due to Corrin for putting themself on the line. Theyâre a great stage performer; itâd be fascinating to see them as one of Shakespeareâs gender-fluid characters, like Viola, next.

Garrick Theatre, to February 25; buy tickets here