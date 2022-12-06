Orlando at the Garrick Theatre review – Emma Corrin is captivating in this bold, tricksy experiment
Before we get to Emma Corrinâs captivating performance, can we pause to marvel that an 80-minute adaptation of a Virginia Woolf story about gender-fluidity is a Christmas hot ticket in the West End?
It feels like commercial and art-house theatre are productively entwined here, bringing a questing intelligence and star power to hot-button issues. And making it accessible, to boot, with 10,000 tickets at Â£10 available across the run.
That the alchemy works at all is undoubtedly down to Corrin, who has been Lady Diana and Lady Chatterley and is queer and non-binary, using they/them pronouns. All of which adds a frisson to their larky, sparky performance here as the young Elizabethan aristocrat who shifts from male to female while barely aging over three centuries. Without Corrin, Iâm not sure this would be half so much fun
Michael Grandageâs minimalist staging focuses on a central bed â Orlando is an object of desire throughout â surrounded by what can only be described as a pack of Woolfs. Nine actors of different ages, genders and ethnicities play versions of the, here, tweed-skirted author Virginia, who explain the story to Orlando and step into other roles as required.
Hair cut in a blonde urchin crop, often in white underclothes, Corrin gives us a flash of male genitals at the start and a sumptuously naked back when Orlando becomes female. Orlando generally observes goings-on with an amused detachment.
Deborah Findlay as servant Mrs Grimsditch delivers metatheatrical patter to the audience â âboys and girls and everyoneâ - that borders on panto, while dressing Orlando in a succession of period costumes.
Weâre asked to contemplate gender, sexuality and the way social attitudes towards women had changed little by the time of Woolfâs death, or even beyond. âIf you can just live another centuryâ¦â says one version of the author, expiring in 1941.
Neil Bartlettâs script mixes in historical and contemporary speech and a few in-jokes. Nell Gwyn is told to âwork those oranges, girlfriendâ and the closing line of Some Like It Hot â ânobodyâs perfectâ â is borrowed. A sea captain played by Debra Baker, confronted with the newly female Orlando, indulges in a protracted bout of white-van-man phwoar-ing.
Itâs tricksy stuff, but Corrin largely anchors it, deftly fluctuating between masculine and feminine, always riveting to watch, even though Orlando is more an expression of an idea than a fully-fledged character.
Whether jilted by a Russian princess, facing dispossession, or losing a beloved husband, it never feels as if the emotional stakes are very high, though there is one chilling moment, when Orlando notes that after changing gender, âsome people wanted to kill meâ.
Still, itâs a bold and interesting experiment by Grandage, coming off the back of his blockbuster stage adaptation of Frozen and My Policeman, his disappointing film about a forbidden gay love affair. Kudos is due to Corrin for putting themself on the line. Theyâre a great stage performer; itâd be fascinating to see them as one of Shakespeareâs gender-fluid characters, like Viola, next.
Garrick Theatre, to February 25