Orlando Fiordigiglio vs. Sam Eggington: Fight date, price, how to watch

Making the first defense of his IBF International super welterweight title, Orlando Fiordigiglio will take on Sam Eggington at the Tuscany Hall in Florence, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 19, on DAZN.

Fiordigiglio (31-2, 13 KOs) claimed the IBF title with a split decision victory over Stephen Danyo in April. Eggington (26-6, 15 KOs), who is a former European welterweight champion, was stopped by former super-welterweight world champion Liam Smith in March, but he has returned to winning ways with victories over Jordan Grannum and Lewis van Poetsch in his last two outings.

Also fighting on the card is Devis "Boom Boom" Boschiero (47-6-2, 12 KOs), a former European super-featherweight champion, who takes on Ivan Tomas (9-0-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant IBF International super-featherweight title. Unbeaten welterweight Dario Morello (15-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBO Global welterweight title for the first time against Luther Clay (11-1, 5 KOs).

“It’s a pleasure to be returning to the venue that saw the launch of the historic joint venture between Matchroom Boxing Italy, OPI Since 82 and DAZN back in November 2018," Ross Garritty of Matchroom Boxing Italy said in a press statement. "Our first five events in Florence, Milan and Rome have been overwhelmingly successful and Florence fight fans are in store for another exciting night of title action at Tuscany Hall on Sept. 19.”

Orlando Fiordigiglio record and bio

Name : Orlando Fiordigiglio

Nationality : Italian

Born : July 1, 1984

Height : 5-8

Total fights : 33

Record: 31-2 with 13 knockouts

Sam Eggington record and bio

Name : Sam Eggington

Nationality : British

Born : Oct. 15, 1993

Height : 5-9

Total fights : 32

Record: 26-6 with 15 knockouts

Orlando Fiordigiglio vs Sam Eggington fight card

Main card

Orlando Fiordigiglio vs Sam Eggington; IBF International super welterweight title

Devis Boschiero vs. Ivan Tomas; Vacant IBF International super featherweight title

Dario Morello vs. Luther Clay; Welterweights

Undercard