Orlando faces Indiana, looks to break road losing streak

Orlando Magic (16-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Indiana looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Pacers are 12-9 against conference opponents. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 58.7 points in the paint. Myles Turner leads the Pacers scoring 8.2.

The Magic have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fifth in the NBA allowing just 110.4 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Pacers make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.8%). The Magic's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (51.0%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won 128-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 19. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 points, and Jordan Nwora led the Pacers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Cole Anthony is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 125.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jalen Smith: out (knee/heel).

Magic: Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (wrist), Kevon Harris: out (coach's decision), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press