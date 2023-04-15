Orlando Dreamers Announces the Completion of Economic and Fiscal Impact Study for New MLB Stadium in Orange County

Proposed MLB Stadium Project Estimated to Create Over 25,000 Jobs and Generate $1.16 Billion Annual Output in Orange County

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2023 / Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC (Orlando Dreamers) today announced the completion of the economic and fiscal impact study for a proposed new Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium in Orange County, Florida. The report and analysis were conducted by JLL, a leading professional services firm in this sector. According to the study, the stadium's construction phase will result in more than 20,000 jobs and a boost of over $2.7 billion to the economy in the region. In the operational phase, with an MLB team playing 81 home games a year in the stadium, job creation is expected to increase to nearly 25,000, and the MLB team and stadium operations are estimated to generate an annual output of $1.16 billion in Orange County, which will significantly increase economic activity in the area. In aggregate, the JLL study confirms the impact to Orange County from bringing MLB to the county to play in the proposed domed stadium will be in excess of $40 billion over 30 years when including the impact of spring training and other development on the 35-acre parcel.

"Orlando has proven in the years since the Magic began playing in 1989 that it is every bit a big league sports town," said Pat Williams, the man who brought NBA basketball to Orlando and is the Co-founder and President of Orlando Dreamers. "With the Central Florida tourist industry bouncing back from COVID and Orange County reporting a record $336 million in tourist tax collections in 2022, we have a timely and great opportunity to put these funds to work in a way that will accelerate our region's growth. It's time to step up to the plate and bring MLB to Orlando."

The JLL study addresses various topics, including the direct, indirect, and induced impacts of the proposed development project on the local and regional economy, including examining the potential impact on employment, output, and income, as well as the fiscal impact on local and state governments.

JLL's report provides a solid baseline of facts to accurately inform Orange County's decision-makers with a comprehensive assessment of the potential economic and fiscal effects of the planned development, as well as a public discussion of the best course of action.

Tourist Development Taxes (TDT) are utilized to fund tourism-related advertisements and facilities as mandated by Florida law. TDT-funded facilities in Orange County include the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Amway Center, Camping World Stadium, and Orange County Convention Center. The current TDT rate in Orange County is 6%.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. The organization is led by Pat Williams, founder of the Orlando Magic. Orlando is the largest media market in the United States without a Major League Baseball team, recently surpassing Miami in terms of media market size. Orlando is also the most visited destination in the world.

