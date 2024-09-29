Orlando clinches a berth in the MLS playoffs after 3-1 victory over FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored in the 18th minute, Rodrigo Schlegel and Facundo Torres added goals four-minutes apart in the second half for a three-goal lead and Orlando clinched a berth in the MLS playoffs after a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

The win for Orlando (13-11-7) also secured a playoff spot for Houston ahead of its game at Seattle.

Enrique, who returned to his starting role, scored on a glancing header at the near post of Rafael Santos's cross early in the first half.

Torres’ goal matched Cyle Larin for the most in club history in all competitions at 44. With 17 goals this year, Torres is also one away from matching Larin’s single-season club record of 18 from the Canadian’s 2015 rookie campaign.

Torres also surpassed his own single-season club record of 25 goal contributions, set in 2022 when he scored 13 goals and added 12 assists in all competitions. Along with his 17 goals, Torres has nine assists in all competitions this season.

Dallas (10-14-7) got on the board in the 78th on Paul Arriola’s penalty kick.

Coach Oscar Pareja secured his 80th victory for Orlando City in all competitions. Pareja played parts of eight seasons for Dallas from 1998-2005, then began his coaching career in its youth academy shortly after retirement.

