Orlando City visits Austin after shutout win

·1 min read

Orlando City SC (6-4-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-3-2, first in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +110, Orlando City SC +241, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 1-0, Orlando City faces Austin.

Austin is 4-1-1 at home. Austin has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Orlando is 3-1-2 on the road. Orlando has a 4-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored seven goals and added three assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Ercan Kara has scored two goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Brad Stuver (injured).

Orlando: Antonio Carlos (injured), Benji Michel (injured), Silvester Van der Water (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

