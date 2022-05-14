Orlando City scores late to hand Toronto FC its fifth straight loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Orlando City SC
    Orlando City SC
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bob Bradley
    Bob Bradley
    American soccer manager

TORONTO — The losses are mounting for Toronto FC. So is the frustration.

For the second week in a row, Toronto (3-7-2) conceded a late goal in losing 1-0 to Orlando City SC. Substitute Kyle Smith's header off a corner in the 92nd minute consigned TFC to a fifth straight MLS loss.

Last Sunday, Toronto succumbed to a 90th-minute Tosaint Ricketts goal in a 1-0 loss in Vancouver.

"Sometimes when you learn lessons, you learn them the harsh way," lamented Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Substitute Alexandre Pato, whose soccer resume includes AC Milan, Corinthians and Chelsea, delivered an accurate corner kick that proved to be the dagger. Toronto forward Ayo Akinola was stationed at the near post but just missed getting his head to the ball, allowing Smith to flick it into the goal.

"Yeah, it hurts," said Bono. "Especially being the second game in a row where we give up a shutout really late. That's definitely painful for me, I know, and for the rest of the guys … we work the whole 90 minutes and then it comes down to one play and we just don't quite execute."

Orlando (6-4-2) notched its sixth shutout of the season as it took over top spot in the East, at least temporarily, following its first-ever win at BMO Field (1-4-3).

Orlando outshot Toronto 17-8 (6-2) in shots on target. Still Toronto likely deserved the draw in a game where a goal seemed unlikely, with errant shots and defenders getting their bodies in the way.

Toronto has now been shut out in three straight games with its last goal coming April 30 in a 2-1 loss to visiting FC Cincinnati. TFC's scoring drought stands at 295 minutes.

Without pointing fingers, Toronto coach Bob Bradley calmly broke down the Orlando goal in his post-match availability, with one error compounding another compounding another.

Akinola was the first defender on the corner with a teammate nearby as the second line of defence.

"One of our big priorities is to not let balls come through that front zone. So we paid the price," Bradley said.

The Toronto coach also noted that 19-year-old Deandre Kerr should have rethought an attempted flick that went awry on a Toronto throw-in and triggered the Orlando attack that led to the game-deciding corner.

"We've got to run a long way at that point in the game to put out a fire and it turns into a corner and then ultimately that's how they score," he said. "Look, it doesn't take away from Deandre, what he's given us, how he's growing. It's a moment in the game."

For Bradley it's another learning moment for a young player.

Toronto's last league shutout was a 0-0 draw at Colorado on Sept. 25. Its last clean sheet at BMO Field was a 1-0 win over Vancouver on Aug. 21, 2020, although it registered a 2-0 "home" victory over Columbus on May 12, 2021, in a game played in Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Bono, while saying he is more interested in wins than any other statistic, is feeling the lack of shutouts.

"It keeps me up at night. It really weighs on me that we give up goals the way we do," he said.

"I live on shutouts, so the fact that we haven't had one in a while is slowly killing me," he added.

According to Opta, TFC has kept one clean sheet in its last 42 league matches, the longest span without at least two clean sheets in league history.

Bono said there was discussion about taking two days off after the game to "clear our heads."

"Resoundingly everyone said no. Let's get back to work. Let's take our day (off), let's get back into training on Monday," he said. "Let's get back to work and really as group, individually, dig ourselves out of the tough rut we're in."

Toronto's current slide marks the club's third losing streak of at least four matches since the start of last season. Before that, Toronto hadn’t lost four or more in a row since early 2015.

TFC had chances as the game wore on with Akinola coming close in the 81st minute, only to see his on-target shot bounce off a body.

Orlando bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Montreal in league play last weekend, defeating the Philadelphia Union 2-1 mid-week in U.S. Open Cup play. Orlando has not lost consecutive matches since a run of four straight defeats in September 2021.

Once again, Toronto's lineup was depleted.

Mexican centre back Carlos Salcedo, one of TFC's designated players, returned after a two-game absence in health and safety protocols.

But Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo was a late scratch after feeling some discomfort following training Friday.

He joined the injured Kadin Chung, Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello and Jacob Shaffelburg. Forward Ifunanyachi Achara, who also had been in health and safety protocols, didn't dress.

Pozuelo, another DP and former league MVP, had started all 11 previous league outings, taking part in all but 26 minutes.

Midfielder Ralph Priso returned from a one-game suspension resulting from a red card in Cincinnati. He gave way to Akinola at the half. Jordan Perruzza, in his first career start, also slotted into a starting 11 that featured seven Canadians.

Bradley could only manage a six-man bench that included 23-year-old Paul Rothrock and 17-year-old Adam Pearlman, both signed to short-term loan agreements earlier in the day from Toronto FC II.

It was 25 degrees Celsius on a glorious sunny afternoon before an announced crowd of 26,146 at BMO Field.

Orlando was missing Antonio Carlos, Silvester van der Water, Benji Michel and Canadian Tesho Akindele.

Defence remains an issue for Toronto, which ranked 27th in the 28-team league in averaging 2.00 goals a game before Saturday. Only San Jose, at 2.30, had conceded more.

TFC visits D.C. United next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Leon Draisaitl's status for Game 7 of Oilers-Kings series unclear

    Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft isn't saying whether Leon Draisaitl will be in the lineup when the Oilers host the L.A. Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday. The 26-year-old star centre limped to the locker room but returned to finish the game, assisting on Tyson Barrie's winning goal late in the third p

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It's unclear if, or when, the league and union will meet again. Training camps are sc

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • On the brink of elimination, Oilers look for quicker start, more consistency

    EDMONTON — Time is running out for the Oilers. Another slow start led to another loss Tuesday and now Edmonton is must-win territory, down 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round playoff series. “It's disappointing. Obviously, you never like to lose," captain Connor McDavid said after the Kings edged the Oilers 5-4 in overtime. "But they give you seven games for a reason and we need to go get one on the road and bring it back to Edmonton.” Being on the brink of elimination is surprisin

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd